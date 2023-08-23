Norwegian halibut farmer Nordic Halibut's second quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell more than 22 percent to NOK 2.7 million (€234,275/$254,177) as the company paid out higher feed costs, salaries and other operating expenses.
Latest Jobs
Feed costs hit Nordic Halibut's Q2 earnings, but company forecasting strong performance in second half of the year
Despite better-than-expected prices, the company reduced second quarter harvests and is targeting higher prices in the closing months of this year and into 2024.
23 August 2023 3:01 GMT Updated 23 August 2023 3:01 GMT
By