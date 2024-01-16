Faroese fishing gear and aquaculture equipment manufacturer Vonin is consolidating its position in the United Kingdom with the takeover of Morenot Scotland.

Following the move, Morenot Scotland has been renamed Vonin UK Ltd and will trade as Vonin Scotland.

"This strategic step is a significant boost to our strong presence in the Scottish aquaculture market and underscores our deep commitment to this vital industry," said Vonin.

Morenot Scotland has a team of 28 employees, with operations in Scalloway in Shetland and Scalpay on the Hebrides.