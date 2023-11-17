Despite spending billions on the aquaculture sector in recent years, the European Union (EU) has yet to see any tangible results, with overall production in the bloc flatlining, according to a new report from the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

The EU has cast its nets wide for the aquaculture sector in recent years, as it is a major element of its Blue Economy strategy,"but they remain disappointingly empty.

The auditors found EU aquaculture is "stagnating" despite substantial financial support, while the sector’s environmental impact and the impact results of the EU funds cannot yet be reliably measured.