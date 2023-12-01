Danish recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) technology supplier Billund Aquaculture and German food and agritech startup Aquapurna are starting construction of a new high intensity land-based shrimp farm.

For more than three years, Aquapurna has been working together in a joint venture with Billund, aiming to develop RAS shrimp farming.

Now, having "surpassed all objectives" in lab-scale trials and commercial prototypes, the joint venture is preparing for large-scale production at high densities, the first module of which will start being constructed in January.