Icelandic land-based Arctic char producer Matorka said Wednesday its fish farm located just outside of Grindavik, Iceland, has been damaged by recent earthquakes in the country.

The town of Grindavik, on the Reykjanes peninsula in southern Iceland, was hit by several large earthquakes Nov. 10, and the threat of a volcanic eruption still hangs over the town. Grindavik has been evacuated but severe damage is evident.

"All our staff are safe but due to last weekend's earthquakes, our fish farm situated just outside Grindavik sustained some damage, and current conditions remain challenging," said Matorka in a statement.