Independent assurance and risk management provider DNV announced Wednesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Norway-based fish health company Akerbla Group, strengthening its existing aquaculture and offshore renewables services portfolio in Europe.

Akerbla Group focuses on fish health, biodiversity and technical services. With 306 employees, it has offices and laboratories across Norway, the UK, Iceland, and Lithuania.

Akerbla Group includes six companies: Akerbla; Kystplan; Skandinavisk naturovervakning; Ocean Ecology; Blar Akur; and Radgivende Biologer.

DNV operates in more than 100 countries.

"This deal is a major vote of confidence by DNV in the future of aquaculture, and specifically in knowledge-driven solutions that balance ocean wealth with ocean health," said Remi Eriksen, CEO at DNV.

"DNV already provides a range of services to aquaculture customers, principally on infrastructure, digitalization, supply chain management and management system certification," said DNV's Geir Fuglerud, CEO of supply chain & product assurance.

"Combining these activities with the world-leading competence that Akerbla Group possesses on fish health and welfare will create a true aquaculture services powerhouse which can support businesses at every part of the aquaculture value chain."