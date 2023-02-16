DNA testing by Norway's Institute of Marine Research following a suspected farmed cod escape in Meloy, Norway, last month has concluded that there is a "very high probability" the fish originated from the nearby farm sites operated by Norcod, the company said.

However, the company said it wanted more clarity regarding the origin of the cod even though it said the results are "no surprise."

"Since the only cod farming site close to where the fish were captured is ours, we also have to conclude that there is a high possibility that the cod originate from our site, even though 90 percent of all farmed cod in Norway have the same genetic origin," said the group.

There is still no conclusion as to how the cod could have escaped from the site, however, and Norcod has so far not discovered any damage to the nets that could have given the fish opportunity to escape.

Similarly, there have been no records of incidents related to operations that could have caused the fish escape, said the company.

The nets have already been inspected by third parties and will also be thoroughly inspected by the Directorate of Fisheries once the site has been emptied.

"Norcod continues to work closely with the Directorate of Fisheries on finding out how the fish could have come to be outside of the nets, and both Norcod and the Directorate of Fisheries are putting in significant resources into finding the answers," said the statement.

Norcod has not registered any change in biomass and expects minimal financial

impact due to this event.

In a separate incident, earlier this month Norcod warned of "a significant drop in earnings and a simultaneous increase in expensed costs per kilogram," should it be forced to accelerate its harvesting plans after last month's discovery of cod reaching maturity for spawning.

Following routine testing, some of the fish at one of Norcod’s approved facilities showed signs of reaching maturity for spawning within the remaining part of the planned period for harvesting.

As a result, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries told Norcod it is considering imposing measures that will imply "an accelerated harvesting process compared to the originally approved plans."