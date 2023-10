Armed attackers set fire to a breeding facility belonging to Benchmark Genetics Chile on the weekend in Curacalco, Chile.

"This was a dramatic, sad and disgusting incident," CEO of Benchmark, Trond Williksen, told IntraFish. "These are my people. It is clear that I am affected."

The facility affected by the fire is located inland in the municipality of Cunco in the county of Araucania in southern Chile. The salmon capital of Puerto Montt is almost 40 miles to the south.