Iceland-based abalone farmer Aurora Abalone is gearing up for growth after facing disruptions from the volcanic eruptions that hit the southeastern part of the country this winter.

The company is hoping to bring the valuable species of ezo abalone to the market and has during the last few years built up a broodstock of 3,000 shellfish. The company’s broodstock originates from Japan following several research trips to the country by founder Asgeir Gudnason.

“People don’t really link Iceland with warmwater aquaculture, but the conditions with the country are actually ideal,” Aurora Abalone President Sigurdur Petursson told IntraFish.