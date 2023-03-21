Royal Greenland, the world's largest supplier of coldwater shrimp and Greenland halibut, is hoping perseverance with its almost five-year-old seaweed project eventually will pay off, but farming in the icy waters between Baffin Bay and Labrador Sea has proven anything but easy.

The project, initiated in 2018, is in many ways swimming upstream.

“It’s expensive, logistically challenging and the product needs to go via Denmark for processing,” Royal Greenland Group Purchasing Director Thomas Meiner Jensen told IntraFish.

On top of that, the seaweed grows slowly and does not give the same yield as in warmer waters, Jensen said.