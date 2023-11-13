In a major shakeup for Washington state 2024 elections, state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz has dropped out of a competitive gubernatorial race to run instead for a state congressional seat.

After releasing an executive order through Washington's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to ban all commercial finfish netpen aquaculture in state-owned waters last year, Franz canceled two leases for netpen salmon farms operated in the state by Canada-based seafood conglomerate Cooke. These were the last two netpen sites still operating in the state.