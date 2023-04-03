Cooke-owned Kelly Cove Salmon said Monday it has received a Certification of Determination to Proceed from the New Brunswick Department of Environment and local government for the construction of its proposed CAD$72 million ($53.6 million/€49.3 million) land-based Atlantic salmon post-smolt aquaculture facility in Bayside, New Brunswick.

Kelly Cove Salmon began planning the high-tech project in 2017 and received Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval earlier this year for ground source wells to supply the facility with water.