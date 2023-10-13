Cooke Aquaculture Scotland, the UK-based salmon farming subsidiary of Canada's Cooke Seafood, is deploying a second hybrid feed barge that it says will reduce carbon emissions and sound levels at its Vestness site in Westray, Orkney.

Last year, the company installed its first hybrid system at its Mill Bay site in Stronsay, Orkney.

In its first year, the hybrid solution at Mill Bay reduced fuel consumption by 40 percent and significantly reduced the site’s greenhouse gas emissions. It also contributed to a quieter working environment for barge personnel and the neighboring area.