Land-based aquaculture company Kingfish Maine's construction of its recirculating aquaculture facility in Jonesport, Maine, remains on hold until legal challenges filed by opponents are resolved.

"We are still waiting to get through the appeals before we start construction," Tom Sorby, Kingfish maine's operations manager, told IntraFish. The company is expecting to break ground on the site next year, he added.

Legal challenges remain active against the project, including claims pending in the Maine Business and Consumer court filed by conservation group Protect Downeast.