Colombian tilapia producers expect to lose around 5 percent of their 120,000 metric tons annual production following an outbreak of Streptococcus aglactiae ST7 Ia bacterium in a number of farming areas earlier this year.
Despite this, the industry is breathing a collective sigh of relief with an outbreak of a strain of Streptococcus bacteria largely contained.
20 September 2023 7:40 GMT Updated 20 September 2023 7:40 GMT
