Norwegian cod farmer Norcod could be forced to harvest earlier than planned after it discovered some fish may become ready to spawn earlier than thought.

Following routine testing, some of the fish at one of Norcod’s approved facilities showed signs of reaching maturity for spawning within the remaining part of the planned period for harvesting, said Norcod in a stock exchange announcement on Jan. 30.

As a result, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has told Norcod it is considering imposing measures that will imply "an accelerated harvesting process compared to the originally approved plans."