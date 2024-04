Arne Kristian Hoset, the chief financial officer (CFO) of Norwegian cod farmer Norcod, is resigning from the company after only one year in the role.

In a statement to the stock exchange on Wednesday, Norcod said Hoset decided to resign to take on a new position in another company and industry.

He will remain in his current role until the end of June. Norcod is now recruiting Hoset's replacement.