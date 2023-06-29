Norway-based cod farmer Norcod has been granted NOK 50 million (€4.2 million/$4.6 million) in credit from governmental financial enterprise Export Finance Norway.

The additional credit will increase the company's ability to invest in biomass and growth initiatives.

“This additional credit comes on top of our financial achievements during the last months, amounting to a total of NOK 480 million (€40 million/$44 million),” Norcod CEO Christian Riber said.

In April, the company increased its liquidity by NOK 225 million (€19 million/$20 million), and improved its equity situation by about NOK 90 million (€7.7