Norwegian cod farmer Norcod entered into an agreement Wednesday to purchase 100 percent of the shares in Norway-based fish harvesting operations Krakoy Slakteri and TN Krakoy Eiendom.

The deal is expected to create operational synergies and enable cost efficient operations in Norcod’s value chain, the company said in a statement.

Krakoy Slakteri had NOK 63 million (€5.5 million/$5.9 million) in revenue in 2022 and delivered EBIT of around 5 percent, which will add to Norcod’s free cash flow going forward, it added.