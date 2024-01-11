Norwegian cod farmer Norcod is launching its products in 100 Metro retail outlets in China as part of a new distribution deal it secured last month.

The agreement represents a deal for a minimum of 800 metric tons, or approximately 10 percent of Norcod’s planned production for 2024.

The fish exported to China as part of this contract will generate profits, a significant step forward for Norcod, the company said.

In December, Norcod announced it was launching its products in China for the first time through a new partnership with Chinese importer Hi-Chain, a well-known supplier in China's seafood industry.