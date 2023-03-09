The US fisheries management system has been "a success story" for the past 20 years, according to Michael Rubino, senior advisor for seafood strategy at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) fisheries.

But there is something threatening that, Rubino explained earlier this month at NOAA's first public listening session for its brand-new draft of a national seafood Strategy.

"Perhaps most important of all, climate change is rapidly altering species habitats and fisheries locations," he said. "During the past couple of years fishermen, seafood farmers, processors, retailers and others across the seafood value chain have come to NOAA fisheries staff asking what we as an agency can do to work with them to be better prepared for future shocks and create a more resilient seafood industry."