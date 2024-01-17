Shenzhen-listed logistics giant China International Marine Containers (CIMC) is investing in a high-tech recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) tilapia farm, a far cry from the country's traditional, burgeoning low-tech pond-farming industry and outside CIMC's usual business of containers, vehicles and offshore structures.

The firm has so far invested CNY 20 million (€2.8 million/$2.6 million) in a pilot farm in China's southern Guangdong province, officially establishing a new branch of the CNY 128 billion (€16.5 billion/$18 billion) company: CIMC Fisheries Technology.

"In recent years, CIMC's container segment has relied on the country's policy guidance of promoting rural revitalization and accelerating agricultural and rural modernization," said the company.