Chinese group Mingyang Smart Energy said it will later this year deploy an "intelligent" fish farming system integrated with an offshore wind foundation.

The company, which has CNY 27.2 billion ($4 billion/€3.6 billion) in annual revenues, described system – due to be installed at an offshore wind farm off Guangdong province – as “a typhoon-resistant structure [that] includes an intelligent aquaculture system with remote functions, such as automated feeding, monitoring, detection, and collection."