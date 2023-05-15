Senior Chilean salmon industry executives are calling on the government to establish a national aquaculture plan to enable offshore production to get off the ground.

A recent report from European research agency SINTEF estimates that by 2050, the offshore aquaculture industry could be worth as much as NOK 100 billion (€9.7 billion/$9.2 billion), supporting many tens of thousands of jobs.

Norway has gained a big advantage as a first mover in offshore production, having put in place regulations and an easy-to-understand framework, the view of Steven Rafferty, CEO of Cermaq, which has operations across several countries including Chile.