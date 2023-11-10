Aquaculture equipment and technology supplier Akva Group will embark on a "rightsizing process" in the fourth quarter, targeting NOK 45 million (€3.8 million/$4 million) in annual cost savings, driven by market changes brought on by the introduction of the aquaculture tax in Norway.

The process will be carried out "to adapt the organization to the current and expected activity level," said the group.

The process of scaling and downsizing will include cutting 50 positions across the group. This applies to 10 employees at the head office, 10 employees in Denmark and 20 employees who will not be replaced after natural departures.