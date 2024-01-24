Gigante Salmon reported Tuesday a "significant" number of smolt had died during its transference of the fish into its Norwegian land-based salmon farm. Later in the day it presented its fourth quarter results, but was no clearer of how many fish had been lost.

A total of 640,000 fish were being introduced to the farm located on Helgeland, a little south of Bodo, divided into two fish groups.

The announcement sent Gigante's share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange reeling, falling 20 percent to NOK 7.60