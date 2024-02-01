Canada's salmon farming industry over the past year has taken activists to task over claims that British Columbia's (BC) netpen salmon farms harm wild salmon.

It was through a carefully worded email sent to Pattison Media -- Canada's largest private western-based radio and television company and a division of the $14 billion Jim Pattison Group -- that the BC Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA) was recently able to remove an ad from the NGO Wild First that claimed wild Pacific salmon are “on the brink of extinction" and that" Canada must protect wild Pacific salmon by removing all ocean-polluting salmon farms."