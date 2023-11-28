British Columbia-based First Nations for Finfish Stewardship Coalition on Tuesday submitted a plan to Canada's Fisheries Minister that would ensure the future of salmon farming in British Columbia is led by the Nations in whose territories the farms operate.

The coalition said it has been working alongside the Department of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard (DFO) and the Province of British Columbia to develop a framework for the modernization of salmon farming in their traditional waters.

The coalition unveiled the plan Tuesday at a news conference in Ottawa.