The Tla’amin Nation, a self-governing modern treaty nation with land holdings in the Qathet region in British Columbia, said it would like to see land-based aquaculture development at the site of a shuttered pulp and paper mill in the province.

The First Nation, which opposes netpen salmon farming and has traditional territory in Discovery Islands, said it is hoping to pursue land-based aquaculture at the shuttered Catalyst Paper Tis’kwat mill site, where the Nation said it was forcibly removed by the government in the late 1880s.