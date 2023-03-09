The Mamalilikulla, ‘Namgis and Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nations--collectively known as the Broughton First Nations--have decided to not provide written agreements allowing salmon giants Mowi and Cermaq to continue operating seven remaining salmon farms in First Nations territories in British Columbia's (BC) Broughton Archipelago.

The Broughton First Nations said earlier this week they "do not consent to the continued operation of any fish farms in the Broughton Archipelago," noting concerns about threats to wild salmon.

"The Broughton First Nations have ultimately decided, applying our Indigenous laws, and the precautionary principle to not provide any written agreement for the continued operation of any Mowi or Cermaq's fish farms in our respective Territories."