The BC Salmon Farmers Association in Canada, whose members include major salmon producers such as Mowi, Grieg, and Cermaq, is begging federal lawmakers to intervene and stop the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Canada's (DFO) further removal of salmon farms ahead of a June deadline to release a draft of a public netpen transition plan.

Brian Kingzett, executive director of the BC Salmon Farmers, said during a press conference Wednesday the industry is desperate for "business certainty to be able to continue investments" as it reels from the shuttering of 40 percent of existing operations in British Columbia with the closing of Discovery Islands farms as well as the First Nations-led farm removals in Broughton.