A member of an influential Canadian First Nation affected by the government's recent decision not to renew 15 netpen salmon farms in British Columbia (BC) Discovery Islands is calling for the removal of Canada Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray.

Chief Councilor Chris Roberts of the BC Wei Wai Kum First Nation said in a news conference Tuesday the minster is setting a dangerous precedent as it relates to the titles and rights of individual First Nations in BC and should be removed from office.