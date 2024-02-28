Singapore-based whitefish farmer Barramundi Group said Wednesday it has secured BND 15 million (€10.3 million/$11.1 million) in financing from a Bruneian financial institution to develop its Brunei operations.

The company said the money will be used specifically to build a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) broodstock and hatchery to complement its existing RAS nursery operations.

It will also be used for the "immediate deployment" of sea cages at its existing sea lease at Pelong Rocks in Brunei.