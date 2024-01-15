Australian yellowtail farmer Clean Seas Seafood has reduced its biomass, a downsizing exercise expected to save the company AUD 11 million (€6.7 million/$7.3 million) in feed costs over the next 14 months.

The biggest yellowtail kingfish producer outside of Japan, Clean Seas completed an AUD 9.5 million (€5.7 million/$6.2 million) share pla﻿cement in November in order to fund the shrinkage.

Biomass reduction was completed through an accelerated harvest and sale of around 550 metric tons into the fish protein market.