Entobel's new black soldier fly production plant opened in Vietnam Thursday, aimed at fulfilling a growing demand for functional insect protein in the region's aquaculture and pet food industries.

The "largest of its kind in Asia", the plant was built over the last year with a $33 million (€30.3 million) series B funding round raised in 2022 and backed by Mekong Capital, Dragon Capital and The International Finance Corporation.

The facility in the coastal city of Vung Tau marks Entobel’s second industrial-scale production facility in the country and will have an annual production capacity of 10,000 metric tons of insect protein.