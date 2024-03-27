The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), one of the world's largest sustainable aquaculture certification bodies, will cease operating in China, the group said Wednesday.

“Over the last 18 months, ASC has undertaken a strategic business review of internal operations and of current and future operational regions and markets. As a result of this business review, ASC has decided to phase out program operations and cease investment in China," ASC Global Press and PR Manager Sofia Balod wrote in a statement sent to IntraFish.