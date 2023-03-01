Aquaculture biotech company Benchmark Holdings is exploring "strategic alternatives" for its tilapia breeding activities.

Though the company declined to disclose further details, it has struck several recent partnerships with its tilapia operations that indicated it is investing in the segment.

In September 2020, Benchmark’s tilapia genetics business signed a five-year broodstock agreement with African tilapia producer Lake Harvest Group.

The agreement gave Lake Harvest an exclusive supply of Nile tilapia broodstock from Benchmark's program in the United States for its commercial operations in Zambia and Zimbabwe.