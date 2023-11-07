US land-based salmon producer AquaBounty has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Noble Salmon to develop a salmon farm in the country of Georgia.

Noble Salmon is a company formed to build and operate a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) salmon farm in the Republic of Georgia.

It was formed by the Benish Group, whose CEO Meni Benish is also a co-founder of Archi, a major engineering and real estate development firm in Georgia. Benish is also the chairman of the Israel-Georgia Chamber of Commerce.