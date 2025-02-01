Land-based salmon farmer AquaBounty Technologies is delaying the timeline for the completion of construction at its 10,000-metric tons genetically modified (GM) salmon farm in Pioneer, Ohio back to 2025.

The site was expected to be up and running by late 2023, with salmon ready for market in 2025.

"We continued construction but slowed it slightly in the first half of 2022 as we navigated the impact of inflation and construction labor challenges on the total cost of the project," AquaBounty CEO Sylvia Wulf told IntraFish.