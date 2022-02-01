Aqua-Spark, the Netherlands-based global investment fund focused on sustainable aquaculture, is focusing its efforts on driving institutional investment in the alternative feed ingredient sector, in a bid to unlock the capital needed for the industry to reach scale.
Aqua-Spark ramps up focus on alternative feed ingredients as assets under management surpass $486 million in 2022
"We now need to bring these solutions to scale so that the [alternative] ingredients become more accessible and affordable," said Aqua-Spark. "However, this requires considerable investment."
28 July 2023 3:01 GMT Updated 28 July 2023 12:32 GMT
