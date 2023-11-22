Aqua-Spark, the Netherlands-based global investment fund focused on sustainable aquaculture, has led a $1.7 million (€1.6 million) funding round for Kenyan aquaculture technology startup Aquarech.

While Aqua-Spark led the equity investment, it also included additional funding from Acumen, Katapult and Mercy Corps Ventures.

Aquarech, Kenya’s first fish farming platform, will use the money to hire talent, acquire more feed, and set up infrastructure to support more vertical integration of its technology.