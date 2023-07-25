Aqua-Spark-backed Indonesian aquaculture technology company, eFishery, will use proceeds from its recent $200 million (€180.5 million) fundraise to expand its existing business, move further downstream in the value chain, and grow commercially in India, Gibran Huzaifah, co-founder and CEO of the company, told IntraFish.
Aqua-Spark-backed Indonesian tech company eFishery sets sights on expanding to India, moving further downstream, launching IPO
Ultimately the company, which recently raised another $200 million, is looking go public in 2025.
25 July 2023 5:01 GMT Updated 25 July 2023 5:01 GMT
