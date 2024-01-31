A 33-strong group of NGOs, activists and community groups is calling for the revocation of organic certifications from all UK farmed salmon.

In an open letter to British organic certifying body Soil Association, groups such as WildFish, Coastal Communities Network Scotland and Blue Marine Foundation, said they "fundamentally" do not agree that open-netpen salmon and trout farms should be included in the association's organic certification program.

The letter comes in response to updated criteria from the Soil Association aimed at improving welfare standards for both salmon and trout, as well as the wrasse and lumpfish, which are increasingly used to help control sea lice infestations on Scottish farms.