A 33-strong group of charities, NGOs and community groups have called for the removal of organic certification from all UK farmed salmon.

In an open letter to British organic certifying body Soil Association, groups such as WildFish, Coastal Communities Network Scotland and Blue Marine Foundation, said they "fundamentally" do not agree that open-net pen salmon and trout farms should be included in the association's organic certification program.

The letter comes in response to updated criteria from Soil Association aimed at improving welfare standards for both salmon and trout as well as the wrasse and lumpfish increasingly used to help control sea lice infestations on Scottish farms.