US-based Sterling Caviar, one of the world's first sturgeon farming operations, has entered voluntary receivership, Eugene Fernandez, owner of the company, confirmed to IntraFish.

"We are in a receivership only because we are refinancing. We are in a dispute with our lenders," he said.

Fernandez said he expects the dispute will be resolved within 90 days. "We'll pull through it. Don't worry about it. I put too much money into this place."

In addition to challenges with its lenders, slow sales also have contributed to the company's current challenges, he said.