Katahdin Salmon is starting site preparations this summer for its planned 10,000 metric ton land-based salmon farm in Millinocket, Maine.

"We have the necessary approvals in place to start this work," Marianne Naess, the company's CEO, told IntraFish in an email. Naess said the project is moving forward, with construction of the facility planned for next summer on the site.

The farm is being built at the site of Millinocket's former Great Northern Paper Company, now known as One North, a location the company said comes with significant cost benefits and a lower investment threshold.