The Scottish Government has formally scrapped plans to introduce Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs), to the welcome relief of the country's seafood sector.

After consultation responses were published, Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan confirmed the proposals to introduce "no-take" zones in 10 percent of the country's waters by 2026, would "not be progressed."

The government first said it was no longer planning to go ahead with the proposals in June, but there was still concerns from the seafood industry that ministers might introduce the same policy "by the back door".