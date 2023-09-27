Investors can be confused as to what the winning formula is for investing in the shrimp sector and can be unclear on what works and what does not work, said Gorjan Nikolik, senior global seafood specialist at Rabobank, speaking at the recent Global Shrimp Forum.

The industry is continuously evolving and progressing in terms of methods and technology. Pre-2013 high density producers China and Thailand dominated, but then India and Vietnam rose to the top of the pile, with a focus on lower densities, followed most recently by the emergence of Ecuador, which approached the sector from a different angle once again.