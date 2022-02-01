Singapore-based Barramundi Group is adamant that it is still a viable buisness, despite posting losses of SGD 32 million (€21.6 million/$23.7 million) in 2022 and its auditors questioning its ability to continue as a “going concern.”

The group admitted the business did not perform well in 2022, however it said it is in the process of reorganizing and "strategically pivoting," to get it back on a stable and profitable path.

Barramundi Group, after a delay, finally published its annual accounts for 2022 last week, detailing a tough year and its plans for the future.