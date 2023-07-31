A combination of supply growth in Ecuador and weakening global demand is fueling an ongoing price collapse in the global shrimp industry, with roughly 80 percent of the sector now selling product at below cost, Gorjan Nikolik, senior global seafood specialist at Rabobank, told IntraFish.
With lackluster demand from most markets, including China, and high supply growth from Ecuador, shrimp prices are at record lows and continuing to fall.
31 July 2023 7:19 GMT Updated 31 July 2023 7:19 GMT
